BRIEF—Hookipa closer to clinical studies in Gilead link-up

Austria-based Hookipa Pharma says that it has made strong progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences for new arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support functional cures for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

The companies have designed and tested multiple arenaviral vectors expressing HIV and HBV immunogens, optimizing each for potential preclinical immunogenicity, safety and manufacturability.

In 2019, Hookipa earned multiple milestone payments from the US biotech major for the delivery of research vectors and advancing the programs closer to clinical studies.

On the basis of promising preclinical data, Gilead has committed to preparations to advance the HBV and HIV vectors toward development, with the HBV development decision triggering an additional milestone payment to Hookipa.

To enable the development activities and expanded research programs, Gilead has agreed to reserve manufacturing capacity and expanded the Hookipa resources allocated to the collaboration.