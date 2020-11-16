Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Spark appoints new chief strategy officer

Biotechnology
16 November 2020

Ophthalmic specialist Spark Therapeutics, a division of Swiss pharma giant Roche, has appointed Michael Retterath as chief strategy officer.

Mr Retterath was formerly a partner at Bain & Company, where he served in the healthcare practice, focusing on corporate and business unit strategies.

Prior to joining Bain in 2010 he was a partner at Monitor Group, supporting multiple pharmaceutical product launches and growth strategies.

Chief executive Jeffrey Marrazzo said: “We are thrilled to have Michael at the helm of our long-term strategy as we approach nearly one year since close of the merger with Roche and aim to further leverage the global resources of Roche to accelerate our vision of a world where no life is limited by genetic disease.”



