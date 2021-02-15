Children's study launched for AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine

The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the responses in children and young adults to the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 coronavirus vaccine that it has developed alongside AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

This trial will assess if children and young adults aged six to 17 years have a good immune response with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, also known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

The study follows previous trials of the vaccine, which have shown that it is safe, produces strong immune system responses and has high efficacy in all adults, albeit with results that are not as impressive as some of the other COVID-19 jabs. The lack of data so far in older patients has led certain European countries not to approve the vaccine in those groups.