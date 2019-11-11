Saturday 23 November 2024

China's regulator accepts surufatinib NDA in non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

Biotechnology
11 November 2019
chi-medbig

One year after achieving landmark approval in China for the first ever China-discovered and developed targeted oncology drug to receive unconditional approval (fruquintinib, for colorectal cancer), the Hong Kong-headquartered and Nasdaq-listed Chi-Med is on the way to commercializing its second China-developed drug, this time for advanced non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted Hutchison China MediTech’s (Nasdaq: HCM), also known as Chi-Med, New Drug Application (NDA) for surufatinib to treat non-pancreatic NETs, reflecting the accelerated pace of drugs approvals in China and Chi-Med’s commitment to advance its pipeline of novel therapies in China and globally. Chi-Med’s shares closed up 3.5% at 360 pence today

Unlike Chi-Med’s first approved drug, Elunate (fruquintinib), which is marketed by Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) in China, the company plans to commercialize surufatinib using its own commercial organization, which covers over 24,400 hospitals in over 330 cities and towns in China. Both drugs are undergoing proof of concept trials in the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Chi-Med presents positive surufatinib China Phase III data at ESMO
30 September 2019
Biotechnology
Surufatinib Phase III SANET-ep study stopped early on meeting endpoints
14 June 2019
Biotechnology
Innovent and Chi-Med to trial new combo in solid tumors
10 October 2019
Biotechnology
Chi-Med's surufatinib now meets pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors endpoint
20 January 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze