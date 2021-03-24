Deal-making in head and neck cancer to start yielding dividends for patients

A frenzy of deal-making activity in head and neck cancer is bringing late-stage clinical candidates into view, according to GlobalData.

Intelligence from the data and analytics provider shows that there have been some 340 licensing agreements since 2004 in head and neck cancer, amounting to an approximate total value of $35 billion.

Aarohi Rede, oncology analyst at GlobalData, said: “The past few years have seen several licensing deals globally for clinical development in head and neck cancer. Merck KGaA’s (MRK: DE) collaboration with Debiopharm has the potential to transform the current treatment paradigm for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) by combining xevinapant, a new molecular entity, with Merck KGaA’s strong commercialization capabilities.”