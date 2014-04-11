Emerging therapies for relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL expected to offer efficacy benefits

The effect of a therapy on overall survival and progression-free survival are attributes that most influence surveyed US and European hematological oncologists' prescribing decisions for relapsed/refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL).
In addition, according to a new report from Decision Resources, US and European hematological oncologists, as well as US payers indicate that improving overall survival is one of the greatest unmet needs in R/R CLL/SLL.
The novel mechanism of action of first-in-class kinase inhibitors ibrutinib (Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)/Janssen/Pharmacyclics' Imbruvica [ibrutinib] and idelalisib (Gilead Sciences; Nasdaq: GILD) has elicited great enthusiasm from interviewed experts. These experts perceive that ibrutinib and idelalisib offer a major advantage in efficacy compared with the current major-market sales and patient share leader, FCR*.
