Entresto associated with lowering total cost of care by $6.7 million; study

Sacubitril-valsartan (trade name Entresto) has been proven to decrease hospitalization and reduce death due to heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) also known as systolic heart failure, according to a new study.
Entresto is marketed by Novartis (NOVN: VX) and generated sales of $580 million in the second quarter of 2020 for the Swiss pharma giant, up 38% year-on-year.
According to a recent study by Prime Therapeutics, members adherent to Entresto therapy for a year had reduced medical visits and expenditures. Savings associated with those visits totaled $6.7 million when comparing costs after starting Entresto to prior costs.
