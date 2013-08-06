Sunday 24 November 2024

Eylea meets primary endpoint in Ph III DME study

Biotechnology
6 August 2013

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) revealed this morning (August 6) that, in the Phase III VIVID-DME and VISTA-DME trials of Eylea (aflibercept; VEGF Trap-Eye) for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), Eylea 2mg dosed monthly and Eylea 2mg dosed every two months (after five initial monthly injections), achieved the primary endpoint of significantly greater improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline compared to laser photocoagulation at 52 weeks.

“DME is a leading cause of vision loss in adults under the age of 50 suffering from diabetes,” said Kemal Malik, a member of the Bayer HealthCare executive committee and head of global development, adding: “We look forward to being able to offer medical benefit to patients with this new treatment option for DME.”

The VIVID-DME and VISTA-DME trials are similarly designed, randomized, double-masked, active control trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VEGF Trap-Eye in patients with DME. Patients in both trials were randomized to receive either VEGF Trap-Eye 2 mg monthly, VEGF Trap-Eye 2 mg every two months (after five initial monthly injections), or the comparator treatment of laser photocoagulation. Both trials are planned to continue up to 148 weeks.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze