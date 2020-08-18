First part of $2 billion Alnylam investment goes ahead

A $150 million investment in RNAi specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has been completed, the first part of a major financing collaboration with Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

The global investment firm has agreed to invest $2 billion as part of a strategic collaboration to accelerate the advancement of RNAi therapeutics.

The first payment is for advancement of research into the firm’s cardiometabolic disease programs - vutrisiran and ALN-AGT.