Flu vaccine outperforms Sanofi's Fluzone in Phase III trial

Stock in Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) rose more than 15% by early afternoon on Tuesday, after the US vaccine developer announced positive data for a Phase III clinical trial of NanoFlu.

Top-line data show the quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine candidate bested Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Fluzone quadrivalent option, on measures of immunogenicity.

As well as meeting the primary endpoints for all four strains included in the vaccine, the study also achieved secondary endpoints, boosting expectations that the firm could give Sanofi a run for its money in the flu vaccine sector.