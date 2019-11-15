Saturday 23 November 2024

Fujifilm Diosynth to invest $55 million to expand US gene therapy capabilities

15 November 2019
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), a leading global biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) has announced the expansion of its gene therapy services with the addition of dedicated process and analytical development laboratories.

As a part of a capital investment of approximately 13 billion yen (~$120 million) in the gene therapy field by parent FUJIFILM Corporation (TYO: 4901), an investment of around $55 million will be made to establish a new Gene Therapy Innovation Center adjacent to FDB's existing state-of-the-art cGMP gene therapy manufacturing facility in College Station, Texas, USA, and forms part of the company's strategy to meet the growing demands in the viral gene therapy market. The gene therapy market forecast for CDMOs is expected to grow to $1.7 billion by 2025.

The Gene Therapy Innovation Center will be approximately 60,000 square feet and will house state-of-the-art upstream, downstream and analytical development technologies.  The facility will be operational in the fall of 2021.

