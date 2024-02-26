Full results for key Xolair allergy study published in NEJM

Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has outlined detailed results from the Phase III OUtMATCH study of Xolair (omalizumab).

The trial is designed to evaluate the impact of the therapy, a monoclonal antibody, for people with food allergies.

Approved for some time in moderate-to-severe persistent asthma, the US regulator has also more recently given its blessing for marketing in this indication.