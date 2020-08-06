EU approval helps keep Xolair franchise fresh

Pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has scored a new European approval for Xolair (omalizumab), for people with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

The product can be marketed for adults as an add-on therapy, together with intranasal corticosteroids (INC), when INC alone has not worked.

Xolair is the first treatment for this condition which specifically targets and blocks immunoglobulin E (IgE), a key driver in the inflammatory pathway of the disease.