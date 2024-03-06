Gilead gets exclusive option to license novel trispecific therapeutics

US antiviral drug specialist Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has entered into a research collaboration, option and license agreement with Dutch biotech Merus (Nasdaq; MRUS) to discover novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies.

Gilead and Merus agreed to collaborate on the use of Merus’ proprietary Triclonics platform along with Gilead’s oncology expertise to research and develop multiple, separate preclinical research programs.

The accord will see Merus lead early-stage research activities for two programs, with an option to pursue a third. Gilead will have the right to license programs developed under the collaboration after the completion of select research activities. If Gilead exercises its option to license any such program from the collaboration, Gilead will be responsible for additional research, development and commercialization activities for such program.