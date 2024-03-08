Once-weekly HIV med shows promise in Phase I trial

Research undertaken by Californian antiviral specialist Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and fellow American company Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is moving in the right direction, new data show.

The firms are working together to develop novel treatments for HIV, including GS-1720, a selective integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI).

The therapy could be combined with Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a long-acting HIV capsid inhibitor already approved and marketed by Gilead.