GSK and Vir collaboration prioritizes coronavirus drugs

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) is the latest to announce a link-up with Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR) in search of coronavirus solutions, sending the latter’s share price up by nearly 20% during Monday morning.

The companies have signed a binding agreement to enter into a collaboration to research and develop solutions for coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

'Highly complementary' approaches