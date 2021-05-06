Sunday 24 November 2024

ICER questions aducanumab's health benefit in early price review

Biotechnology
6 May 2021
brain_alzheimer_credit_depositphotos_large

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a draft evidence report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of aducanumab, an investigational treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Aducanumab, which is being developed by US biotech Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523), could become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

"This treatment has important side effects"A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision on aducanumab is expected in June. This preliminary draft marks the midpoint of the ICER’s iterative process of assessing the evidence on aducanumab, and the ICER has stressed that these findings should not be interpreted as its final conclusions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA delays review of Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab
29 January 2021
Biotechnology
Biogen loses aducanumab gains after disastrous FDA panel vote
9 November 2020
Biotechnology
Call for another Ph III trial of Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab
3 November 2020
Biotechnology
Alzheimer's drug approval: a historic transformation in treatment or a regulatory failure?
8 June 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze