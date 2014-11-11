Janssen and HemoShear identify vascular health benefits of RA drugs

US biotech firm HemoShear and Janssen Research and Development, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) plan to report data showing that a subset of compounds used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) also suppress inflammation and have the potential to promote vascular health.

Data will be discussed in a joint poster presentation at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting in Boston, MA, this weekend.

The prevalence of atherosclerosis is increased around two-fold in RA patients. Both diseases are chronic inflammatory conditions that share molecular links including IL-6 and TNFa signaling. Current treatments for RA target interleukin (IL)-6, the IL-6 receptor, TNFa and the protein kinase, JAK.