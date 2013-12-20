Kemal Malik appointed Bayer board member with responsibility for innovation

The supervisory board of German drugs and chemicals major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has appointed Kemal Malik to the Board of Management with the responsibility for innovation and taking over the North America region.

Mr Malik (pictured) has been a member of the Bayer HealthCare Executive Committee, Head of Global Development and Chief Medical Officer since July 1, 2007. He will succeed Professor Wolfgang Plischke, from April 30, 2014, upon Plischke’s retirement as of that date.

Born in the UK, Mr Malik studied medicine at Charing Cross and Westminster Medical School (University of London) and graduated as a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MB, BS) in 1987. After several years spent in clinical medicine at the Northwick Park Clinical Research Centre, London, he then held various positions in medical affairs and clinical development at Bristol-Myers Squibb in the United Kingdom.