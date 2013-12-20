Kemal Malik appointed Bayer board member with responsibility for innovation

The supervisory board of German drugs and chemicals major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has appointed Kemal Malik to the Board of Management with the responsibility for innovation and taking over the North America region.
Mr Malik (pictured) has been a member of the Bayer HealthCare Executive Committee, Head of Global Development and Chief Medical Officer since July 1, 2007. He will succeed Professor Wolfgang Plischke, from April 30, 2014, upon Plischke’s retirement as of that date.
Born in the UK, Mr Malik studied medicine at Charing Cross and Westminster Medical School (University of London) and graduated as a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MB, BS) in 1987. After several years spent in clinical medicine at the Northwick Park Clinical Research Centre, London, he then held various positions in medical affairs and clinical development at Bristol-Myers Squibb in the United Kingdom.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze