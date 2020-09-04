Saturday 23 November 2024

Kite files for new Yescarta indication in USA

Biotechnology
4 September 2020
kite-big

US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) subsidiary Kite today announced that it has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma after two or more prior lines of systemic therapy.

Yescarta was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) by the FDA for these indications. If approved, Yescarta would become the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy approved for the treatment of relapsed or refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

The sBLA submission is supported by data from the primary analysis of the Phase II ZUMA-5 trial, which is being submitted for presentation at an upcoming scientific congress. Findings from an interim analysis of ZUMA-5 were recently presented during an oral session at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ASH 2020: 4-year Yescarta data show unparalleled 44% OS in B-cell lymphoma
5 December 2020
Biotechnology
Kite joins forces with UK firm in broad oncology collaboration
6 January 2021
Biotechnology
Gilead matches Novartis with convincing CAR-T data
11 December 2017
Biotechnology
Kite in deal to trial Yescarta with utomilumab
18 January 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze