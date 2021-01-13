Sunday 24 November 2024

KSQ collaborates with Takeda in I-O

Biotechnology
13 January 2021
Privately-held US drug discovery company KSQ Therapeutics has entered into a broad strategic collaboration with Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502) to research, develop and commercialize immune-based therapies for cancer.

KSQ is using its proprietary CRISPRomics discovery platform to systematically screen the whole genome to identify optimal gene targets for oncology and autoimmune disease.

Under the agreement, KSQ has granted Takeda an exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing license to develop, manufacture and commercialize cell and non-cell therapy products that modulate targets identified using the CRISPRomics technology.

