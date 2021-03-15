Sunday 24 November 2024

Rivals Merck and Gilead partner on HIV treatment combo

Biotechnology
15 March 2021
US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) have entered into an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV that combine Gilead’s investigational capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir, and Merck’s investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor, islatravir into a two-drug regimen with the potential to provide new, meaningful treatment options for people living with HIV.

The first clinical studies of the oral combination are expected to begin in the second half of 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, Gilead and Merck will work as partners, sharing operational responsibilities, as well as development, commercialization and marketing costs, and any future revenues.

Merck and Gilead seek to build on their legacies of transforming HIV care by focusing on long-acting therapies, which may represent a meaningful innovation in HIV drug development. While daily, single tablet regimens are available for people living with HIV, options that would allow for less frequent, oral dosing or infrequent injections rather than daily dosing have the potential to address preference considerations, as well as issues associated with adherence and privacy.

