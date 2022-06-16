Sunday 24 November 2024

MHRA likes the look of two GSK cancer drugs, granting special status

Biotechnology
16 June 2022
UK drugmaker GSK (LSE: GSK) has welcomed the decision from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to grant Innovation Passport designation to two of its oncology medicines.

Granting this status to Jemperli (dostarlimab), which is for the treatment of recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer (EC), and Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, opens up the opportunity to accelerate patient access in future indications in both solid and liquid tumors.

An Innovation Passport is awarded to a new medicinal product that is seen to have potential to meet a significant patient or public health need, where the condition is life-threatening or seriously debilitating.

