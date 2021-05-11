MiNA Therapeutics picks up another saRNA research deal

Adding to a deal with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) in 2020 and one with Servier earlier this year, UK-based RNA activation therapeutics pioneer MiNA Therapeutics has today announced a global research collaboration with US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to develop novel drug candidates using MiNA’s proprietary small activating RNA (saRNA) technology platform.
Under the terms of the accord, privately-held MiNA will utilize its saRNA platform to research up to five targets selected by Lilly that aim to address diseases across Lilly’s key therapeutic focus areas. Lilly will be responsible for pre-clinical and clinical development of candidates and will retain exclusive commercialization rights for any products resulting from the collaboration.
