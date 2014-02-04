Modest growth forecast for global Crohn’s disease market

The global Crohn’s disease (CD) market value is forecast to show modest growth, climbing from $3.2 billion in 2012 to $4.2 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%, according to a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData.
The company’s latest report states that out of the 10 major markets (10MM: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Canada, China and India), the USA will continue to hold the largest CD market share by 2022, with 68%, followed by Canada and Japan with 8% and 7%, respectively.
Entyvio and Stelara likely market drivers
