More positive data clarify picture on AstraZeneca jab

25 March 2021
Positive top-line results from the primary analysis of AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) USA-based Phase III trial confirm the safety and efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine.

The data are consistent with  similar results from an interim analysis, released earlier in the week, which showed a high level of effectiveness in older adults.

The latest data, which will be used as the basis for a regulatory submission in the USA, show 76% overall efficacy against symptomatic infection, and 85% in the over-65s.

