More positive data for first-in-class asset with blockbuster potential

At the annual meeting of the European Respiratory Society (ERS), British pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) presented new data from the Phase III NAVIGATOR trial of asthma antibody tezepelumab.

Developed in partnership with California’s Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the biologic was shown to reduce exacerbations and nasal symptoms, as well as improve lung function.

The one-year data relate to an exploratory endpoint in the trial, which showed tezepelumab achieved an 86% reduction in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) in people with nasal polyps and 52% in those without, compared to placebo.