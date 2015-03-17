NantWorks and Sorrento enter second collaboration on novel anti-cancer immunotherapies

Privately-held NantWorks and Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) have entered into a second global collaboration, this one to discover and develop novel anti-cancer immunotherapies derived from Sorrento's proprietary G-MAB library against neoepitopes of tumor-specific antigens discovered using NantWorks' proprietary pan-omics based, precision medicine approach.
Under the terms of the deal, Sorrento will exclusively license to NantCell, a NantWorks company, certain antibodies and CAR-TNK products in exchange for $10 million in cash and $100 million in NantCell's equity. In addition to the equity and cash payments, Sorrento will also have a share of all future profits resulting from the collaboration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze