NantWorks and Sorrento enter second collaboration on novel anti-cancer immunotherapies

Privately-held NantWorks and Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) have entered into a second global collaboration, this one to discover and develop novel anti-cancer immunotherapies derived from Sorrento's proprietary G-MAB library against neoepitopes of tumor-specific antigens discovered using NantWorks' proprietary pan-omics based, precision medicine approach.

Under the terms of the deal, Sorrento will exclusively license to NantCell, a NantWorks company, certain antibodies and CAR-TNK products in exchange for $10 million in cash and $100 million in NantCell's equity. In addition to the equity and cash payments, Sorrento will also have a share of all future profits resulting from the collaboration.

Adds to previous JV accord