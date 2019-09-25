NEJM's publication of VARSITY a fillip for Takeda

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) on Thursday will publish important results online from the VARSITY study, the first head-to-head clinical trial in ulcerative colitis.
This study is a comparison of Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) Entyvio (vedolizumab) and AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) mega blockbuster Humira (adalimumab), and showed the superiority of the Japanese company’s therapy in achieving the primary endpoint of clinical remission at week 52.
Treatment with Entyvio was associated with significantly higher percentages of mucosal healing at week 52 compared to patients treated with adalimumab, though was not superior in the percentage of patients using oral corticosteroids at baseline who discontinued corticosteroids and were in clinical remission at week 52.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze