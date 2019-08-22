New Darzalex approval in Japan

The latest approval for Darzalex (daratumumab), a multiple myeloma drug from Danish biotech Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB) and its big pharma partner Janssen, has come in Japan in the frontline setting.

Darzalex has been approved by the Asian country’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in combination with bortezomib, melphalan and prednisone for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

Adds to relapsed or refractory indication