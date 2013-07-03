New data support safety and efficacy of Biogen Idec and SOBI's Alprolix

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) yesterday presented encouraging new findings for their long-lasting recombinant factor IX candidate Alprolix (recombinant factor IX Fc fusion protein) for hemophilia B at the XXIV International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) Congress in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Three oral presentations showcase new data that reinforce the potential safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetic profile of Alprolix A. The data highlight the consistency of results with Alprolix across patient types and favorable physician ratings of its efficacy in treating acute bleeding episodes and controlling bleeding during and after major surgery.

First in class product candidate