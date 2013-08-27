Sunday 24 November 2024

Nexavar gains FDA priority review for thyroid cancer sNDA

Biotechnology
27 August 2013

German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) and partner Onyx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ONXX), which has just agreed a $10.4 billion takeover by Amgen (The Pharma Letter August 27), have been granted Priority Review designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for their supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the oral multi-kinase inhibitor Nexavar (sorafenib) tablets under evaluation for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for completion of review by the FDA of the sNDA is December 25, 2013. The companies applied for approval of this new indication for Nexavar, which generated sales of over $1 billion last year, last month (TPL July 1). Nexavar is already approved in other indications like hepatocellular carcinoma and advanced renal cell carcinoma.

"We are very pleased that the FDA has chosen to grant Priority Review to sorafenib," said Pamela Cyrus, vice president and head of US Medical Affairs, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, adding: "This is an important milestone for sorafenib and the designation highlights the urgent need for new treatments for patients with this type of thyroid cancer who have limited or no treatment options."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze