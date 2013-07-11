Oncologists positive on Tafinlar, Mekinist and nivolumab for unresectable malignant melanoma

US and European oncologists surveyed by health care advisory firm Decision Resources indicate that overall survival is the factor that most influences their prescribing decisions for unresectable malignant melanoma, and that increased overall survival is associated with the highest level of unmet need.

Interviewed thought-leaders are optimistic that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY)/Ono Pharmaceuticals'(TYO: 4528) nivolumab and GlaxoSmithKline's (LSE: GSK) Tafinlar (dabrafenib) plus the firm’s Mekinist (trametinib), in particular, will show advantages over sales-leading ipilimumab (B-MS’ Yervoy) on this attribute. GSK this week filed for US approval for combination therapy with Tafinlar and Mekinist (The Pharma Letter July 10).

The DecisionBase 2013 report, titled As Vemurafenib and Ipilimumab Gain Traction in the Market, What Key Attributes Will Differentiate Emerging Therapies According to Oncologists and Payers? finds that surveyed US managed care organization (MCO) pharmacy directors demand that emerging therapies provide significant improvements in overall survival over vemurafenib (Roche (ROG: SIX)/Genentech/Daiichi Sankyo/Chugai's Zelboraf) to justify their cost and secure reimbursement.