Saturday 8 November 2025

Opdivo and Cabometyx combination clocks Japanese approval

Biotechnology
25 August 2021
opdivo__bristol-myers_large-1-

Approval has been granted for the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) intravenous infusion and Cabometyx (cabozantinib s-malate) tablets in Japan for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma, for a partial change in approved items of the manufacturing and marketing approval.

Ono Pharmaceutical’s (TYO: 4528) Opdivo is a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor with multi-billion dollar annual sales. Cabometyx, meanwhile, is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor which fellow Japanese firm Takeda (TYO: 4502) has licensed from California-based Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) for development and commercialization in Japan.

It is estimated that about 25,000 new cases of kidney cancer are diagnosed per year in Japan and approximately 8,550 deaths per year result from this disease in the Asian country.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Macomics and Ono Pharmaceutical link up on cancer targets
23 March 2023
Biotechnology
EC approves Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo
31 March 2021
Biotechnology
Ono Pharma agrees settlement of litigation raised by Dr Tasuku Honjo
12 November 2021
Biotechnology
Ono Pharma continues busy licensing streak, gaining rights to NEX-I’s NXI-101
6 March 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze