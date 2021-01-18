Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine production upscaling will impact deliveries temporarily

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and German partner BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) have developed a plan that will allow the scale-up of manufacturing capacities for its COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed BNT162b2 and Comirnaty, in Europe and deliver significantly more doses in the second quarter.
To accomplish this, certain modifications of production processes are required now. As a result, their facility in Puurs, Belgium, will experience a temporary reduction in the number of doses delivered in the upcoming week. The plant supplies Comirnaty to governments outside the USA, including the European Union, the UK and Canada.
However, the companies say they will be back to the original schedule of deliveries to the European Union beginning the week of January 25, with increased delivery beginning the week of February 15 resulting in their ability to deliver the fully committed quantity of vaccine doses in the first quarter and significantly more in the second quarter.
