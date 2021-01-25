AstraZeneca adds to EU's vaccine shortages woes

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has warned the European Commission (EC) to expect delays to the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Reduced yields at a manufacturing site have been blamed for the issue, which reportedly could cut first-quarter deliveries by 60% to 31 million doses. The population of the EU is nearly 450 million.

AstraZeneca's vaccine is yet to be authorized by the EC, although a decision is expected by the end of the month, and the EC has pre-ordered up to 400 million doses.