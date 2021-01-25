AstraZeneca adds to EU's vaccine shortages woes

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has warned the European Commission (EC) to expect delays to the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Reduced yields at a manufacturing site have been blamed for the issue, which reportedly could cut first-quarter deliveries by 60% to 31 million doses. The population of the EU is nearly 450 million.
AstraZeneca's vaccine is yet to be authorized by the EC, although a decision is expected by the end of the month, and the EC has pre-ordered up to 400 million doses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze