More emergency-use approvals for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
6 January 2021
UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has announced that its COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222 has been granted emergency-use authorization in India, as well as Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Morocco for the active immunization of adults.

The approval in India is an important milestone as it will enable to supply India but also a large number of countries around the world. AstraZeneca has partnered with Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, for the supply of the vaccine to the Indian government but also to a large number of low and middle-income countries.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said: "These emergency use authorizations will soon bring the vaccine to many millions of people and are proof of our long-held commitment to broad and equitable access around the world. We hope this effective, well-tolerated and simple-to-administer vaccine will now begin to have a real impact on this deadly virus. We would like to thank the regulators for their swift and decisive actions and our partner, Serum Institute of India, for its substantial contribution to this global effort."

