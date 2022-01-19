Positive new data on Imfinzi to be presented at ASCO GI

Positive results from the HIMALAYA Phase III trial showed a single priming dose of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi (durvalumab) demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) versus sorafenib as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who had not received prior systemic therapy and were not eligible for localized treatment.

This novel dose and schedule of Imfinzi and tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 antibody, is called the STRIDE regimen (Single Tremelimumab Regular Interval Durvalumab). Results from the trial will be presented on January 21 at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, the drug’s developer, AstraZeneca LSE: AZN), announced today.

Liver cancer, of which HCC is the most common type, is the third-leading cause of cancer death and the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. Approximately 80,000 people in the USA, Europe and Japan and 260,000 people in China present with advanced, unresectable HCC each year. Only 7% of patients with advanced disease survive five years.4