Wednesday 19 November 2025

Post-marketing Aduhelm trial planned for 2022

Biotechnology
16 December 2021
aduhelm_biogen_large

Amid doubts over its effectiveness, questions over the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision to approve it initially and limited early take-up, further trials of the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) are to take place next year.

US biotech company Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Japan’s Eisai (TYO: 4523) have confirmed the planned timeline for the Phase IV post-marketing confirmatory study.

"High level of priority being afforded to this study"The companies anticipate submitting the final protocol for review to the FDA in March 2022, with the initiation of patient screening in May 2022.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Negative outlook in Europe casts more doubt on Aduhelm future
18 November 2021
Biotechnology
Biogen and Eisai claim further evidence of Aduhelm effect
12 November 2021
Biotechnology
Alzheimer's drug approval: a historic transformation in treatment or a regulatory failure?
8 June 2021
Biotechnology
Analyst spells out unclear future for Aduhelm and competitors
13 January 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze