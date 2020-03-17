Regeneron plans to start COVID-19 antibody trial in early summer

US biotech company Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) has provided an update on its coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody program.

The firm is seeking to discover and develop a multi-antibody cocktail that can be administered as prophylaxis before exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, or as treatment for those already infected.

Regeneron scientists have now isolated hundreds of virus-neutralizing, fully human antibodies from the company's VelocImmune mice, which have been genetically-modified to have a human immune system.