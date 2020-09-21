Roche presents data on Tecentriq progress at ESMO 2020

Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG: SIX) has presented detailed results from the Phase III IMpassion031 study of Tecentriq (atezolizumab), at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) virtual congress.

Adding to top-line results presented earlier in the year, the study tested a combination of the checkpoint blocker and chemotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The results show a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement, with pathological complete response (pCR) of 57.6%, compared with 41.1% in the placebo plus chemo group.