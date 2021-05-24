Roche's COVID-19 antibody cocktail now available in India, marketed by Cipla

The Indian subsidiary of Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) and domestic drugmaker Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) today announced that the first batch of the Roche antibody cocktail (casirivimab and imdevimab) is now available in India, while a second batch will be made available by mid-June.

In total they can potentially benefit 200,000 patients as each of the 100,000 packs that will be available in India offers treatment for two patients, said Cipla. Financial aspects of the collaboration are not disclosed.

Cipla will distribute the product by leveraging its strong distribution strengths across the country. The drug will be available through leading hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centers. The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) had recently provided an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the antibody cocktail in India. It has also received a EUA in the USA and several EU countries.