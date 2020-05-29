Roche starts Actemra and remdesivir trial in COVID-19

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) is about to start a Phase III study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) plus Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GOLD) antiviral remdesivir.

The global trial, called REMDACTA, is a comparison of the two drugs versus placebo and remdesivir in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in collaboration with Gilead.

Potentially effective combination