Roche to localize two innovative drugs in Russia

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has officially announced localization of two of its innovative drugs in Russia at the facilities of its local partners, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

An official spokesman of the company said one of these drugs is Ocrevus (ocrelizumab), which is designed for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and will be produced by R-Pharm, while the production of the second one, Hemlibra (emicizumab), for the treatment of hemophilia A, will be localized at the Dobrolek site, which is operated by the Russian Pharmeco group.

The company hopes that both drugs will be included in the list of vital in Russia and will participate during state tenders.