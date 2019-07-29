Russia's Biocad launching anti-psoriatic drugs production

Russian drugmaker Biocad is expanding into the therapeutic area of psoriatic drugs, through the launch of production of its new treatment Efleira (netakimab), according to recent statements by the company, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The Russian Ministry of Health has already approved the inclusion of Efleira in the list of vital and essential drugs, which will provide an opportunity to participate in public procurements, starting from 2020.

The development of Efleira took about seven years for Biocad and cost about $20 million. According to the company, treatment with the new drug will cost patients about 300,000 roubles ($4,725) a year, which is almost two times cheaper than the cost of some of its foreign analogues.