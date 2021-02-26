Six new medicines backed for approval by EMA's CHMP

The European Medicines Agency’s EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended six medicines, three of which are novel drugs, for approval at its February 2021 meeting.
The Committee recommended granting a marketing authorization for Evrysdi (risdiplam), from Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), the first treatment that can be given orally to patients with certain types of spinal muscular atrophy, a rare and often fatal genetic disease that causes muscle weakness and progressive loss of movement. Since Evrysdi addresses an unmet medical need, it benefited from support through the PRIME scheme, EMA’s platform for early and enhanced dialogue with developers of promising new medicines. Evrysdi was reviewed under EMA’s accelerated assessment program.
The CHMP recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for Jemperli (dostarlimab), from the UK’s GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), for the treatment of certain types of recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer. The application is based on data from the GARNET study, which represents the largest dataset of an anti-PD-1 monotherapy treatment in endometrial cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze