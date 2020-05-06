Stockpiling spurs sales at Novo Nordisk in first quarter

Pandemic-based stockpiling among people with diabetes helped lift revenues beyond analysts’ expectations for Denmark’s biggest drugmaker, Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).
First-quarter 2020 sales were up 14% at 33.9 billion Danish kroner ($4.9 billion), with the revenue increase within the firm’s diabetes and obesity care unit reaching 15%, compared with the same period of 2019.
International sales were up 19%, while sales in the USA were up 12%. The earnings per share (EPS) figure was 5.05 kroner, up from 4.36 in first-quarter 2019.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze