Super-blockbuster Biktarvy backed by more positive data

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has announced new, long-term data from open-label extensions of two Phase III studies of Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide).
Data from Study 1489 and Study 1490 show the sustained efficacy and safety profile of Biktarvy, in the treatment of HIV-1 in treatment-naïve adults.
Presented at the 28th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, the results also show that there was no treatment-emergent resistance for those treated with the product.
