Takeda inks deal with Nanotherapeutics for access to Vero cell technology

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has signed an agreement with USA-based Nanotherapeutics providing Takeda with expanded commercialization and technology access rights related to its Vero cell technology platform.
This is a cell culture-based platform for vaccine production which privately-held Nanotherapeutics acquired from Baxalta (NYSE: BXLT), formerly Baxter International’s BioScience division. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
In 2010, Takeda and Baxter entered into an agreement in which Takeda licensed from Baxter certain exclusive rights to the technology for the development of pandemic and seasonal influenza vaccines for the Japanese market. Takeda’s cell culture-based H5N1 and prototype vaccine for pandemic influenza was developed on this platform and was approved in Japan in March 2014. Takeda is currently developing a cell-based seasonal flu vaccine (TAK-850) on the same platform for use in Japan.
