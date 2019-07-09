Wednesday 4 December 2024

Takeda unveil new Adynovate data at ISTH 2019

Biotechnology
9 July 2019
takeda_flickr_big-1

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) announced updated results from its Phase IIIb/IV clinical trial for Adynovate (antihemophilic factor [recombinant], PEGylated) at the 27th Annual International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis Congress (ISTH), in Melbourne, Australia.

The PROPEL study is a PROspective, randomized, multi-center study comparing the safety and efficacy of Adynovate following PK-guided prophylaxis targeting two different Factor Eight (FVIII) trough activity Levels in subjects with severe hemophilia A.

The latest results of the landmark PROPEL study show that Adynovate prophylaxis in severe hemophilia A patients may enhance a patient’s PK profile - by targeting FVIII trough levels of 8%–12% (elevated prophylaxis arm, ELE) as compared with 1%–3% (reference prophylaxis arm, REF). This represents a clinically-meaningful trend towards more patients experiencing zero bleeds [62% ELE versus 42% REF, respectively; p=0.0545].Patients randomized to the 8%-12% target group also saw a:

  • Reduced mean total annualized bleed rate (ABR); (1.6 ELE versus 3.6 REF, respectively). 
  • Reduced mean spontaneous joint ABR (0.5 ELE versus 2.0 REF) 

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Takeda releases new Adynovate data at EAHAD 2019
6 February 2019
Pharmaceutical
Hemophilia A drug Adynovate approved for new indications by FDA
28 December 2016
Biotechnology
Baxalta's Adynovate for hemophilia A approved in Japan
5 April 2016


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Ono and Congruence pair up on small molecule correctors in oncology
Pharmaceutical
Ono and Congruence pair up on small molecule correctors in oncology
4 December 2024
Biotechnology
Amarna Therapeutics and NorthX Biologics partner to advance Nimvec
4 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
MHRA backs LEO Pharma’s Anzupgo in CHE
4 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Antag Therapeutics closes 80 million euros Series A financing
4 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Metabolic focus steers Maze to bumper Series D haul
4 December 2024
Biotechnology
Roivant Phase II miss for namilumab
3 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Takeda strengthens in oncology with Keros deal
3 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A Munich, Germany-based biotech company in the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) space.




More Features in Biotechnology

Amarna Therapeutics and NorthX Biologics partner to advance Nimvec
4 December 2024
Roivant Phase II miss for namilumab
3 December 2024
Gilead boosts ADC portfolio via licensing deal with Tubulis
3 December 2024
XOMA Royalty’s Pulmokine brings seralutinib to pipeline
3 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze