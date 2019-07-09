Takeda unveil new Adynovate data at ISTH 2019

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) announced updated results from its Phase IIIb/IV clinical trial for Adynovate (antihemophilic factor [recombinant], PEGylated) at the 27th Annual International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis Congress (ISTH), in Melbourne, Australia.

The PROPEL study is a PROspective, randomized, multi-center study comparing the safety and efficacy of Adynovate following PK-guided prophylaxis targeting two different Factor Eight (FVIII) trough activity Levels in subjects with severe hemophilia A.



The latest results of the landmark PROPEL study show that Adynovate prophylaxis in severe hemophilia A patients may enhance a patient’s PK profile - by targeting FVIII trough levels of 8%–12% (elevated prophylaxis arm, ELE) as compared with 1%–3% (reference prophylaxis arm, REF). This represents a clinically-meaningful trend towards more patients experiencing zero bleeds [62% ELE versus 42% REF, respectively; p=0.0545].Patients randomized to the 8%-12% target group also saw a: